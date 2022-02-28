(Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved sanctions on some of Russia’s wealthiest tycoons and is already working on further measures to penalize more oligarchs, according to people familiar with the matter.

A proposal seen by Bloomberg Sunday that governments were discussing included a handful of billionaires who haven’t yet been hit by sanctions in the U.S.: metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov, Alfa Group owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, plus Alexei Mordashov, who controls a major steel company. The final list has yet to be published and the proposals could have changed.

The EU has now passed a broad set of measures -- from banning transactions with the Russian central bank to shutting down its airspace to Russian planes -- in an effort to isolate Moscow from the global financial system and to try to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from his campaign against Ukraine.

Also included in the proposal were Putin’s longtime spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as well as a number of state-media figures the EU accused of spreading propaganda. Cellist and longtime Putin friend Sergei Roldugin was also included.

The bloc is working on proposals to cut some Russian banks out of SWIFT, the international payments system, and ban Russian state-backed media RT and Sputnik from the EU.

The EU previously sanctioned 23 high-ranking individuals in retaliation for Putin’s recognition of separatist territories in eastern Ukraine included banking executives, military chiefs, media figures and a top Kremlin official, but not that many billionaires.

