(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she is going into isolation after contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19,” von der Leyen said in a message on Twitter on Monday morning.

Von der Leyen, who lives in an apartment in the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels, said she would isolate until Tuesday morning. She said she tested negative on Thursday and would have another test on Monday.

Two weeks ago, a summit of EU leaders was postponed for a week when its chairman, European Council President Charles Michel, was forced into isolation after he had contact with an official who later tested positive.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa have also tested negative for Covid-19, news agency Lusa reported early on Monday, citing a source at the Portuguese presidency. They were both at a meeting of Portugal’s Council of State with von der Leyen near Lisbon last Tuesday. A member of the council has since informed the presidency that he had the virus, according to Lusa.

