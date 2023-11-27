(Bloomberg) -- European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova sees an effective anti-graft system emerging in Ukraine as the war-torn nation looks toward opening membership talks with the bloc.

“Ukraine is doing everything to strengthen the fight against corruption,” Jourova said during a press briefing in Kyiv after her meetings with the country’s prime minister, justice minister and chiefs of anti-graft institutions.

Corruption cases are becoming more visible as Ukraine gets better at uncovering them, Jurova said. She described herself as “impressed” with Kyiv’s efforts and said she will bring this message to Brussels and member states as they discuss opening talks with Ukraine on prospective EU membership.

The EU backed opening membership talks for Ukraine earlier this month, which will need to be approved by the bloc’s leaders at a summit in December. In order to open the way for negotiations, Kyiv will need to enact legislation on minorities, corruption and lobbying, to bring laws in line with European standards as part of its “anti-oligarch action plan.”

