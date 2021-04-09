(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission plans very soon to launch a tender for as many as 1.8 billion additional mRNA Covid-19 vaccine doses, as it steps up efforts to ensure citizens don’t face shortages of crucial shots in coming years.

The commission wants an agreement with a single producer of mRNA vaccines for shots that would cover all new Covid-19 variants, according to an official from the European Union’s executive arm. Production would take place within the EU and the delivery schedule would be based on monthly obligations, said the official, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The effort highlights how the bloc is looking to secure a more predictable vaccine supply and tighter commitments from manufacturers. A series of setbacks meant the EU received significantly fewer doses than expected in the first quarter, causing delays in its inoculation push.

The additional doses, which would mainly include booster shots and doses for children, are for vaccinations that would take place in 2022 and 2023, the official said.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended two mRNA vaccines for use in the EU: one jointly produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE and another developed by Moderna Inc. A third made by CureVac NV is under rolling review.

