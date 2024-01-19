EU Committed to Supporting Poland in Its Bid to Restore Rule of Law

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will support the Polish government in its bid to restore the rule of law and gain access to suspended funds, Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in Warsaw. The zloty gained the most in two months.

“I am convinced that Poland can fully rebuild its position as a state that respects the rule of law,” Reynders told reporters in the Polish capital Friday. “My sincere hope is that we will soon be able to give a positive assessment on the first payment request.”

Since securing a majority in an election last October and ousting the nationalist Law & Justice party from power, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to gain access to almost €60 billion ($65 billion) in aid from EU’s resilience and recovery plan blocked over accusations of eroding democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The Polish currency surged on Reynders’s comments, climbing as much as 0.7% against the euro and ranking the zloty as the best-performing currency in central Europe on Friday. It traded at 4.36 to the euro at 6:44 p.m. in Warsaw.

Tusk’s pro-European government is tasked with carrying out reforms to the judiciary specified in “super milestones” laid out by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm. On Friday, the country’s minister in charge of EU funds Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz said that the government received a confirmation from the bloc that it met conditions to get access to another €76 billion of cohesion funds in the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget.

Poland’s new premier has vowed to dismantle eight years of nationalist rule by restoring the independence of the court system.

But Poland’s veto-wielding president, Andrzej Duda, has emerged as the biggest roadblock to implementing the overhaul. That forces Tusk to negotiate with Duda, a Law & Justice ally who has already called several of the government’s moves illegal and sworn to protect his presidential prerogative.

“I am hoping that we will have the support of all the authorities, also from the president, to restore the rule of law in Poland,” Reynders said. “If it’s not the case, then we will see.”

Duda in Davos

Attending the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland, the Polish head of state said he’s prepared to negotiate with Tusk over reforms to the judiciary, but issued a red line: exempting presidentially appointed judges from an EU-demanded verification process.

“This is an untouchable point,” Duda told Bloomberg in an interview in Davos. Tusk’s government introduced legislation to extract the selection of judges from political influence, but left open the verification mechanism.

Tusk, a former European Council president, has had several clashes with Duda in just five weeks in office — over his attempts to reshuffle public media, pass a budget, dismiss a top prosecutor and the dramatic arrest of two fugitive lawmakers who sought shelter at the presidential palace.

The commission will spend two months assessing a Tusk request to tap the funds. In the meantime, the government is moving forward with reforms. It published a draft plan Friday separating the role of justice minister and prosecutor general, re-establishing a division that was lifted by Law & Justice, and giving the prosecutor greater independence.

The legislation will need to be approved by Duda.

--With assistance from Konrad Krasuski, Maciej Martewicz and Piotr Bujnicki.

(Updates with comments from EU funds minister in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.