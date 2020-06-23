(Bloomberg) -- The European Union may decide to keep the door shut to Americans when officials convene Wednesday to discuss whom to let in as the bloc eases controls on its external borders.

Diplomats from the 27-nation EU in Brussels are scheduled to discuss the criteria for lifting a curb on non-essential travel to the bloc as of July 1. One of the criteria up for discussion is “reciprocity,” which would mean Americans wouldn’t be allowed into the bloc starting next month because Europeans are still barred for health reasons from traveling to the U.S.

Europe is trying to revive domestic economies as the summer tourist season gets underway while guarding against a second wave of infections. The restrictions were introduced in mid-March for 30 days and extended three times through June as Europe battled to contain the coronavirus.

The New York Times reported the potential restriction on U.S. travelers earlier on Tuesday.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, recommended on June 11 that member-country governments draw up a common list of countries outside the bloc from which visitors would be allowed as of July 1 based on “objective criteria” and comparable epidemiological situations.

The EU diplomats may also continue their discussions on Friday this week as they seek to agree on the specific criteria for easing the travel restrictions.

