(Bloomberg) -- Charles Michel has dropped his plan to quit early as European Council president in order to run in this year’s European elections after a barrage of criticism.

The U-turn means that Michel will remain in his post until his term ends in December.

He said that his decision, which could have left Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to chair European Union summits, “led to extreme reactions” — although he said the backlash didn’t come from EU leaders.

“I don’t want this decision to distract us from our mission or undermine this institution and our European project nor be misused in any way to divide the European Council,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “But personal attacks are increasingly taking precedence over factual arguments.”

His surprise decision three weeks ago to run in June’s election caught EU officials and diplomats off guard at a moment when the bloc was struggling to digest Orban’s December veto of a €50 billion ($54 billion) package for Ukraine. EU leaders are meeting again on Feb. 1 to try to overcome Orban’s objections.

Michel’s prospective departure had also triggered an early start to the regular horsetrading and speculating over who might secure the EU’s top posts following the election.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.