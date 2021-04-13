(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s efforts to get member countries to take a joint position on AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine have failed to have much effect. Amid worries about a link with a rare type of blood clot, Ireland became the latest country to change guidance and limit the shot to those age 60 and over. Meanwhile, Slovenia also revised its rules, but switched from limiting usage to those aged 60-65 to allowing it for all adults from next week.

