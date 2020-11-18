(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s 27 member states were urged to keep spending and support their economies through the latest wave of coronavirus restrictions without losing sight that the measures will weigh on future finances.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said fiscal support shouldn’t be withdrawn prematurely while warning Italy and France that their stimulus should be more targeted. Given debt levels in these two countries, spending must be temporary, matched by offsetting measures and making sure that fiscal sustainability in the medium term is preserved, the commission said.

“As the pandemic continues and uncertainty prevails, stimulus measures should be well targeted, since broad-based measures risk being ineffective,” the commission said as part of an annual exercise meant to coordinate economic policy. As requirements in an emergency will differ from those in a recovery phase, governments “need to remain agile and recognize in a timely manner how to combine different types of support.”

European governments are forced to accept sharply rising debt levels to battle the deepest recession in decades as they try to keep companies and workers afloat. Once the emergency subsides, the challenge will be to spend the money in a way that it spurs growth so that the burden doesn’t become unsustainable.

“Support measures should be temporary and not pre-committing fiscal policy in the post-crisis period,” the commission said. “When economic conditions allow, government should resume fiscal policies aimed at achieving prudent medium-term fiscal positions while enhancing investment.”

Officials also warned of the impact of the pandemic on banks, even as it may take time to materialize in light of continuing public support measures. Bad loans could rise as a result of corporate bankruptcies, while profitability will probably remain low due to reduced demand for credit and squeezed margins, the commission said.

(Updates with more details on Italy, France in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.