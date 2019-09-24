(Bloomberg) -- There isn’t enough information about Poland’s new regime to discipline judges, which has targeted justices that have criticized the government, to say if the law fits within the framework of European Union rules, according to a non-binding opinion from the bloc’s top court.

“There is insufficient explanation” about “the link between these measures and the relevant provisions of EU law,” Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev said in the opinion. “The Court should declare that the requests for a preliminary ruling relating to the national measures establishing a regime for disciplinary proceedings against judges in Poland are inadmissible.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Winfrey in Prague at mwinfrey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Wojciech Moskwa, Michael Winfrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.