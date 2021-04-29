(Bloomberg) -- European Union judges put the onus on their Polish counterparts to sort out thousands of national disputes over unfair terms in foreign-currency mortgages that left many stranded with spiraling repayments.

The EU Court of Justice in its decision Thursday said under the bloc’s rules it’s for Polish courts to determine if “a contract concluded between a seller or supplier and a consumer is unfair, even if it has been contractually amended by those parties.”

A landmark 2019 ruling by the EU’s top court led to Polish banks being sued in more than 30,000 Swiss loan cases last year alone. Borrowers have won more than 90% of such cases, pushing Warsaw-listed banks to set aside more than 6.8 billion zloty ($1.8 billion) in provisions for potential defeats.

At the heart of the disputes is what once seemed like a smart piece of financial engineering to boost mortgage sales before the 2008 financial crisis emerged. Assuming that the zloty would indefinitely maintain its value-increasing run, mortgage holders were offered home loans indexed to the Swiss franc, with the benefit of lower interest rates than mortgages in the local currency.

When markets turned in the wake of the global banking meltdown, the equation no longer worked as the zloty began its long descent. Thousands of Polish borrowers sued for refunds after the depreciation of the zloty made their monthly repayments soar. They argued that abusive terms in their contracts enabled their banks to set exchange rates unilaterally, in violation of the law.

After a Polish court sought guidance on how to deal with such contracts, EU judges in 2019 ruled that abusive FX loan terms can’t be amended, ending a common practice by national courts. Judges must instead decide whether contracts can be maintained once abusive clauses have been removed, which often leads to the annulment of the contracts.

Thursday’s decision follows new questions from a judge in Gdansk, in a case involving General Electric Co.’s Polish banking unit.

A key issue in Poland is whether lenders can counter-sue for damages, such as lost interest and frozen capital for years, after having their loans annulled by local courts. The Polish Supreme Court will rule on the issue on May 11.

Banks have been using the threat of counter suits against clients as a way to slow a flood of litigation stemming from their $31 billion portfolio of non-zloty mortgages, mostly taken out in Swiss francs at the start of this century. Rising legal risks over the legacy loans have triggered massive write offs and slashed bank profits.

The case is: C-19/20, Bank BPH.

