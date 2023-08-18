(Bloomberg) -- The European Union warned that China’s actions in Hong Kong and Macao are eroding the autonomy of those areas, as well as damaging democratic principles and fundamental freedoms.

“These developments increasingly cast doubt on the state of the rule of law in Hong Kong – a cornerstone of its economic success,” the EU said in its latest annual report on political and economic developments published Friday.

The bloc also warned that Beijing’s actions cast additional doubt on China’s commitment to the ‘one country, two systems’ principle. China had committed to protect fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong until at least 2047, and in Macao until 2049.

In 2022, the year that marked the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, over 236 people were arrested on national security grounds with a conviction rate of 100%.

The EU highlighted that the arrests included 47 activists who participated in the primary election with the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. It said freedom of press was also eroded as journalists were arrested and charged and media outlets ended operations.

Similarly, the EU criticized Macao’s new national security law adopted in May this year as it widens the scope for punishment of Beijing’s opponents. The law authorizes the interception of personal communications and the imposition of temporary exit bans on individuals.

The two regions also experienced stringent Covid restrictions that isolated their citizens from the rest of the world. China’s zero-Covid policy and travel restrictions hindered the work of EU officials in both Hong Kong and Macao, the bloc said.

This report amplifies earlier EU criticisms about China’s actions. In 2021, the EU reported that Hong Kong and Macao were facing strong democratic setbacks and the undermining of political rights and fundamental freedoms due to China.

