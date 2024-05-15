(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s grains export data has been missing since late March as technical issues persist, obscuring the pace of demand just as wheat prices soar.

The absence of the weekly figures on the trade of grains and oilseeds from member states — released by the European Union Commission — was initially attributed to “persisting technical issues” for several weeks before the releases stopped altogether. Currently, available data runs through March 27.

The data provides market participants with transparency on the flow of goods rather than having to obtain trade line-ups, said Alexandre Marie, agricultural chief analyst at Argus Media. Despite a dip in export volumes ahead of the new marketing year, the data is still valuable, he said.

Paris wheat futures are trading near the highest level in over nine months. With the EU still vying with Russia for wheat exports, details on the pace of demand will help clarify whether the recent rally will be maintained. FranceAgriMer forecasts that the country is on track to export 16.4m tons of the crop in the 2023-24 season.

Read more: US Sees Tighter World Grain Supplies, Sending Prices Higher

The EU’s trade year runs from July until June, with the bloc exporting 31.1 million tons of wheat in the last season.

The delays are due to technical issues with loading new data and should be resolved in the coming days, according to a EU Commission spokesperson. The organization gave no other details.

(Updates with details on French wheat export estimates. A previous version corrected analyst title in the third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.