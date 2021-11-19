(Bloomberg) --

The European Union’s upcoming rules to rein in tech giants would fail to properly protect people’s fundamental rights and freedoms, a panel of the bloc’s top data-protection watchdogs warned.

The European Data Protection Board, made up of data chiefs from the 27-nation EU, said the new rules -- including the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act and legislation to regulate artificial intelligence -- need changes.

“In the proposals, certain choices have been made that are likely to have a long-lasting impact on the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals and society as a whole,” the EDPB said in a statement.

While the proposals seek overall to mitigate a variety of risks, “the EDPB holds serious concerns about a number of choices made and considers the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals require additional protection,” the panel said.

Online targeted advertising “should be regulated more strictly in the DSA,” the EDPB said, urging legislators “to consider a phase-out leading to a prohibition of targeted advertising on the basis of pervasive tracking, while the profiling of children should overall be prohibited.”

