(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s deal watchdogs suffered a blow after an aide to the bloc’s top court said they exceeded their authority by probing Illumina Inc.’s now abandoned $7 billion acquisition of cancer-test provider Grail Inc.

The European Commission’s decision to test out a new deals-vetting procedure — known as Article 22 — in the Illumina case risks “a very significant extension of the scope” of the merger rules, Advocate General Nicholas Emiliou of the EU’s Court of Justice, said in a non-binding opinion.

“In one fell swoop, the commission would gain the power to review almost any concentration, occurring anywhere in the world, regardless of undertakings’ turnover and presence in the European Union and the value of the transaction, and at any moment in time, including well after the completion of the merger,” the court adviser said on Thursday.

While Illumina has abandoned its planned takeover, the case is a test of the EU’s new powers, which it’s since also used on Qualcomm Inc.’s purchase of Israeli chipmaker Autotalks and a Deutsche Boerse AG unit’s buyout of Nasdaq Inc.’s European power trading business.

Illumina rose as much as 8.3%, the most intraday since January, following the EU court opinion.

Illumina has several EU court appeals still pending against commission decisions that would topple if Thursday’s opinion is upheld. The firm is challenging the commission’s formal veto of the deal, a formal divestment order and a €432 million ($470 million) EU fine for acquiring Grail before getting the bloc’s regulatory approval.

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar said if the court backs the opinion, Illumina “will not have to pay a fine and the divestment order would become null.”

The commission made the change in its merger review processes in 2021 to pick up takeovers of low- or zero-revenue targets that previously escaped a proper review — a source of frustration particularly over Big Tech’s appetite for snapping up fledgling rivals.

Illumina said it backed the opinion’s view that the EU’s “assertion of jurisdiction over this merger was improper,” according to an emailed statement. “Developments in this case will not delay the ongoing process of divesting Grail, with the goal of finalizing the divestment terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024.”

The commission declined to comment.

Illumina’s lawyers at a hearing in December told EU judges that the commission had been “orchestrating a plan to assume jurisdiction” over a deal that lacked any discernible footprint in the 27-nation bloc.

The court’s final ruling should come in the next few months and will be binding.

Read: Illumina Continues to Spar With EU Over Aborted Grail Deal

Illumina in December said it will sell Grail after a US appeals court found that its acquisition violated antitrust laws.

The cases are: C-611/22 P Illumina v. Commission, C-625/22 P Grail v. Commission.

