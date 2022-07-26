EU Deal to Cut Gas Use Is Full of Carve-Outs to Keep Unity

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s agreement to cut its use of natural gas by 15% through the winter won’t apply to all member states equally, with several nations securing exemptions to help forge a unified front.

The deal comes as Russia again cuts the flow of gas to Europe on the key Nord Stream pipeline, complicating efforts to store enough fuel to get through winter. But securing approval from all members meant diluting the deal with opt-outs to assuage a handful that were reluctant to sacrifice their own economies to support Germany’s, the biggest in Europe.

“Our initial calculations indicate that even if all exemptions are used in full, we would achieve a demand reduction that will help us safely through an average winter,” said Kadri Simson, the bloc’s energy commissioner.

The original text proposed by the EU’s executive arm would have committed all countries to reduce their gas demand by a standard minimum. But some countries in southern and eastern Europe objected to how that reduction would affect their residents.

So the EU agreed to the series of exemptions to mollify them. For example, a group that includes Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal secured an exemption allowing their power plants to be shielded from reduction targets during an emergency, according to the Greek Energy Ministry.

Jozef Sikela, the Czech minister of industry and trade, said there were other concessions for:

Baltic states, which have electric grids synchronized with Russia. The cuts won’t apply if Russia disconnects those power links

Island nations Ireland, Malta and Cyprus, which aren’t directly connected to the EU’s gas system

Any country that fills its gas storage tanks to the required 80% level

Critical industries and supply chains that use gas as a feedstock

States that have limited interconnection and are unable to provide much gas to those that don’t have enough

Countries that have “exceptional risk” to electricity prices as a result of the reduction in power production from natural gas

“Derogations will ensure that all of us pay a fair share,” Sikela said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.