(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders discussed ways to finance as much as 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) in new spending on defense and energy that will be required following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including through the issuance of joint debt.

The talks come days after Bloomberg reported that discussions were beginning in the EU to sell bonds to finance the new investments. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that EU spending for climate, defense and energy could be between 1.5 trillion and 2 trillion euros.

Any such move would need to overcome likely opposition from member states including Germany and the Netherlands, which were also critical of a massive 800 billion-euro pandemic recovery package launched last year that was also funded by joint debt. Approval would require the unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

“Historic choices are being made all over the continent,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the summit. “We need to have the means of funding these major strategies from Europe, this is why we need to have joint funding.”

Even as the leaders discuss the use of joint debt, the trend will be to focus on available financing mechanisms, such as recalibrating the loans and grants from the bloc’s massive Covid recovery package, according to an official, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The EU will prepare a slew of plans to deal with the energy shocks and potential supply cutoffs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. By mid-May, the commission will present options to optimize the design of the bloc’s electricity markets, she said at a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders.

Von der Leyen said the bloc also needs to develop a longer-term plan to ensure underground gas storage facilities are 90% full by Oct. 1 each year.

The EU is also looking at ways to reform its defense sector, which has typically relied on the protection of the U.S. through its commitments in the NATO alliance.

Germany has made a historical about face and pledged to ramp up military outlays, with Europe’s largest economy set to spend 100 billion euros to modernize its army. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that from now on, Germany will hit a NATO target of allocating at least 2% of gross domestic product to defense, he told lawmakers in Berlin, a goal the country has consistently failed to meet.

If non-U.S. members to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization seek to reach the 2% threshold, they would need to increase defense budgets by 25%, according to a research note by Jefferies.

