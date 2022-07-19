(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is proposing a 500 million-euro ($508 million) investment tool to boost joint weapons purchases among member states, in a bid to help replace stockpiles depleted by arms shipments to Ukraine.

As EU countries ramp up defense spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bloc’s preliminary instrument aims to incentivize a minimum of three member states to buy weapons jointly, such as artillery, air defense systems and anti-tank missiles. The measure would draw from the EU budget for the next two years.

“This initiative will make it possible to replenish part of the stocks following Europe’s united and supportive response by way of transfer of arms to Ukraine,” EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said, adding the project would “boost our European industrial base.”

Only European companies based in Europe will be able to benefit from the EU incentive. European companies controlled by foreign entities can also take part but need to meet strict security and intellectual property criteria.

European defense officials, including Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, have encouraged joint procurement as way to ensure member states aren’t doubling up on investments and thereby increasing prices. Member states in some cases already do purchase weapons jointly, but it will be the first time that the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, joins in to incentivize those purchases.

While the tool is designed to support purchases that would replenish national weapons stockpiles, the support may have an indirect impact on encouraging countries to transfer more weapons to Ukraine if they know they will rebuild their own stocks, an EU official said. Some member states have already started looking for partners for joint purchases that could be supported by the program, the official added.

Tuesday’s proposal would come in addition to the European Defense Fund, which focuses on research and development. That fund will also be beefed up with a future permanent joint procurement program as soon as later this year.

