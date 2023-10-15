1h ago
EU Delays Approval of Novavax’s Revised Covid Jab: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- EU regulators have delayed a decision to approve Novavax’s variant-tailored Covid-19 vaccine, Financial Times reports.
- The European Medicines Agency, which was due to approve the updated jab last Friday, requested more information
- Novavax said the agency has additional questions, which the company is “answering expeditiously”
- The EMA has questions on the potency of the latest version of the vaccine and seeks to ensure its characteristics are the same across different production sites: FT, citing one unidentified person with knowledge of the talks
- The EMA declined to comment to the FT
