(Bloomberg) -- EU regulators have delayed a decision to approve Novavax’s variant-tailored Covid-19 vaccine, Financial Times reports.

The European Medicines Agency, which was due to approve the updated jab last Friday, requested more information

Novavax said the agency has additional questions, which the company is “answering expeditiously”

The EMA has questions on the potency of the latest version of the vaccine and seeks to ensure its characteristics are the same across different production sites: FT, citing one unidentified person with knowledge of the talks

The EMA declined to comment to the FT

