(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states gave Hungary an extra two months to comply with demands to rein in corruption before deciding whether the bloc should withhold access to billions of euros in funding.

EU justice ministers formally signed off on the move at a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, according to a statement after the gathering. The original deadline was Oct. 19.

“It’s quite logical that there’s a prolongation because it takes some time to pass laws” for Hungary and meet EU demands, the bloc’s Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters. “We will assess the different proposals made by Hungary.”

Last month the European Commission proposed suspending access to 7.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) of Hungary’s EU funding due to graft concerns, an unprecedented step against a member state. Another 5.8 billion euros in pandemic-recovery funds also awaits approval. A qualified majority of member states is required for the proposal by the commission, the EU’s executive arm, to take effect.

Uncertainty about the arrival of EU funds has been weighing on the forint, which dropped for an eighth consecutive trading session to a record low against the euro.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pledged to push through parliament and implement 17 pieces of legislation by Nov. 19, according to the commission. Measures include cutting the number of single-bid tenders, stepping up corruption investigations and creating an anti-graft agency.

If Hungary manages to resolve its dispute, the commission has the option of withdrawing its recommendation for a funding freeze, which is the most likely scenario, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sept. 27.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.