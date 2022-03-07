(Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are divided over whether to join the U.S. in potentially banning Russian oil imports, as several member states push the option as a way to add pressure on President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.

EU ministers are discussing broadening sanctions to include restrictions on oil and petroleum product imports. But divisions have been laid bare with several nations, such as Germany, opposing such an abrupt move, while member states including Poland push the 27-member bloc to target fossil fuels, according to people familiar with discussions taking place behind closed doors.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out the restrictions, for now, saying Russian imports were of “essential importance” for the European economy.

“Europe’s energy supply for heating, transport, electricity and industry cannot currently be secured otherwise,” Scholz said in a statement Monday in Berlin, adding that no shift away from Russia can be made “overnight.”

So far, no clear signs of a consensus or tangible proposals have emerged on the issue among member states -- and firm positions, such as Germany’s initial refusal to send weapons to Ukraine, have been swept aside as the violence in the country mounts. EU nations have responded in lockstep to Russia’s attack on Ukraine thus far and their decision in the future will be based on the same principle of unanimity, the people said.

Oil soared on Monday after reports that the U.S. was discussing a ban on Russian crude imports reverberated through an already-reeling market. Benchmark gas prices in Europe leapt 79% to 345 euros a megawatt-hour, extending a rally that followed a broad range of global sanctions targeting Russia.

Since Putin’s invasion order on Feb. 24, most oil buyers have opted out of Russian products. An outright ban on Russian imports could to benefit exporters in other countries, including the U.S., but could also boost Moscow’s revenues from sales elsewhere on the back of surging prices.

Even as nations such as Germany, which relies heavily on Russian fossil fuels, have traditionally been last in line to call for action, there were signs of change. Norbert Roettgen, an opposition lawmaker with Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, issued a call to halt Russian oil and gas imports.

“It’s cynical to say the situation in Ukraine has to worsen before we act,” Roettgen, a former chairman of the Bundestag’s foreign-affairs committee, wrote on Twitter Monday.

Should the EU propose a ban on Russia oil, Italy will probably endorse it, according to a person familiar with the matter. Slovenia would support a decision to forbid Russian oil and gas imports, said a government official who declined to be identified as the talks are private.

In France, which depends on nuclear power for most of its needs, President Emmanuel Macron said the country was working with its European partners in the International Energy Agency on measures that need to be taken. The U.S. and other major economies in the IEA agreed earlier this month on a coordinated release of oil stockpiles after the Russian invasion sent crude prices soaring.

The spike in energy prices have already forced its way to the highest level of the EU political agenda, with consumers reeling from soaring bills for heating and industry fearing rising gas and power costs will cut its competitiveness. Potential sanctions on imports of fossil fuels would further boost the prices.

The EU’s dependence on Russian gas is a sensitive issue, with the European Commission pushing for rapid implementation of its climate agenda, the EU Green Deal, as the best solution to wean the bloc off fossil fuels. The EU’s executive arm will propose a new strategy on Tuesday to diversify supply sources, build up renewables and step up energy efficiency, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. She also signaled a new package of sanctions on Russia.

Europe Plans Push to Cut Dependence on Russian Natural Gas

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who met with von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday, said it was essential for the EU to remain united in dealing with the full range of consequences the crisis will have, including protection of energy security for citizens and companies.

“Italy is committed to a quick reduction in our dependence on Russian gas,” he told reporters, adding that he spoke to the leadership of oil-rich Qatar on Saturday on how to strengthen energy cooperation between those two countries.

In the European Parliament, calls on member states and the Commission to turn off Moscow’s taps grew.

“Putin has not been intimidated so far and continues his war against Ukraine unhindered,” said Michael Bloss, a lawmaker who speaks on climate and energy issues for the Greens. “We now need to talk about European Union oil sanctions and whether the consequences are acceptable to us in the European Union.”

