(Bloomberg) -- A European Union advisory committee endorsed the use of a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. for people with severely weakened immune systems.

The panel also concluded that booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, developed with BioNTech SE, may be considered for all adults at least six months after their second vaccine. For the immunocompromised, extra doses of either shot may be given at least 28 days after the second one, it said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency committee is following the U.S. and other countries with ample vaccine supplies in allocating doses or considering the move for booster shots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may soon authorize half-dose boosters of the Moderna vaccine, setting the stage to further widen the U.S. booster campaign after earlier authorization of the extra Pfizer-BioNTech dose.

Concern about withering Covid protection prompted Israel -- one of the first countries to start vaccinating its population -- to begin administering booster shots months ago.

