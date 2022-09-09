(Bloomberg) -- Europe can avoid recession if officials in charge of monetary and fiscal policy can agree on effective measures to tackle soaring energy costs, according to European Union Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

“We have the chance, if we work together, monetary policy and fiscal policy, and with the right package on energy now, to avoid recession,” Gentiloni told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Prague on Friday. “It’s a challenge, but it’s possible.”

Europe is gripped by its worst energy crisis in 50 years as Russia slashes deliveries in retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. A surge in inflation has intensified a cost-of-living crisis, pushing European economies to the brink of recession.

Leaders are negotiating a price cap on Russian gas imports even after President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow will halt supplies if such a mechanism is introduced.

Last year, Russian gas covered about 40% of EU demand. Most countries are finding alternatives to Russian supplies but households and companies will likely face forced energy cuts in the colder winter months.

The European Central Bank on Thursday slashed its forecast for euro-area growth next year to just 0.9% from 2.1%.

“There is a risk of recession,” Luxembourg Finance Minister Yuriko Backes told reporters in Prague, adding that officials had “a big responsibility to take measures and not let it happen.”

“We need to coordinate steps at EU level as measures taken in one country impact neighbors,” she said. “We are under inflationary stress, we all need to take responsibility to support companies and households.”

