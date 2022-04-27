EU Embraces New Pandemic Phase Where Every Case Won’t Be Counted

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is moving into a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic where the virus will be treated like a more routine illness, with countries no longer being encouraged to report all cases.

Instead, the bloc plans to conduct more limited testing intended to keep tabs on the virus and its circulation, the European Union said Wednesday.

This new stage requires a “more sustainable” approach, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement emphasizing the need for countries to take action before autumn to ensure vigilance and preparedness for new variants.

“New variants are not a question of if, but rather a question of when,” Margaritis Schinas, who coordinates the commission’s work on hybrid threats, said in the statement. “The virus is here to stay. While the health situation is improving, we must prepare for different scenarios.”

The announcement comes as governments across the continent -- once the epicenter of the crisis -- roll back pandemic curbs. The shift stands in stark contrast with China’s struggle to contain cases and enforce its zero-Covid policy.

The World Health Organization’s secretary general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, this week bemoaned falling testing rates and urged countries to stay vigilant.

