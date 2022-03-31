(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission has closed its nearly four-year antitrust investigation into Qatar’s deals to supply liquefied natural gas to European companies.

The probe by the EU’s executive arm into QatarEnergy -- formerly named Qatar Petroleum -- followed concerns that the producer’s supply agreements appeared to restrict the freedom of European gas importers to sell the LNG in alternative destinations within the bloc’s internal market.

“Today’s closure decision is based on a thorough analysis of all relevant evidence, including information received from Qatar Energy and the European gas importers,” the regulator said. “The commission concluded that the evidence collected did not confirm its initial concerns and has therefore decided to close its investigation.”

The probe, opened in June 2018, looked as if the LNG giant -- which at the time accounted for about 40% of LNG imports to Europe -- was in breach of EU competition rules. The commission previously took aim at territorial restrictions in a lengthy probe of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, which it settled when the Russian pipeline gas supplier agreed changes in the same year. European regulators have also targeted gas contracts with Algeria.

“We are fully supportive and satisfied with the outcome,” QatarEnergy said in a statement, adding that it had worked closely with the commission throughout the investigation.

The regulator said it will continue monitoring business practices in Europe’s energy markets, including in the LNG sector. Its decision on Qatar follows European Union efforts to secure alternative supplies of energy to reduce dependence on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

It also comes just a day after the authority signaled that it’s stepping up a probe into Gazprom over the company’s role in inflated gas prices on the continent in recent months. EU officials raided the offices of Gazprom’s German units as part of that investigation, according to people familiar with the matter. The EU on Thursday confirmed those inspections.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.