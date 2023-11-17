(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s energy regulators are set to get new powers to enhance the bloc’s protection against market abuse, including the right to carry out investigations in cross-border cases and to impose penalties.

As part of a revision of EU law on market transparency, negotiators agreed to broaden the authority of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, known as ACER. It will also allow for on-site inspections and requests for information.

The overhaul — which aligns the energy market framework with that of financial markets — will permit ACER to impose penalties to ensure compliance with inspection decisions or requests. The power to administer fines for infringements will remain in the hands of national governments.

ACER’s new authority comes in response to the unprecedented energy crisis that upended the European economy last year. Power and natural gas prices soared to record levels after Russia restricted supplies of the fuel in the fallout of its war in Ukraine.

The European Commission in March proposed the review of the so-called REMIT regulation on wholesale energy markets. The tentative agreement reached Thursday between the European Parliament and member states in the EU Council needs formal adoption by those institutions to take effect.

