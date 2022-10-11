(Bloomberg) -- Germany is aware steps are needed to make Europe stronger in the face of the energy crisis, and the question of joint debt issuance remains open, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said.

The European Union must again apply the “unity and solidarity” it adopted to tackle the Covid crisis, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York on Tuesday.

“This time around we’re faced with global challenges again, war at the doorstep of Europe, we should react with the same principles,” Calvino said. “Whether that entails additional debt issuance or not we will see.”

Asked whether she thought the EU’s biggest economy favored such a step following bilateral meetings with Spain last week, she said: “I am quite sure that Germany’s aware of the need to react in a manner which makes us stronger.”

Calvino also said it’s important to strike the right balance between fighting inflation and not endangering growth, adding that this is a “very challenging and delicate point in time.”

“It’s not easy to articulate economic policy these days,” she said. “One basic principle is a good coordination of monetary and fiscal policy.”

Calvino, who is heading to Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank this week, added that US authorities are “well aware of the impact of their decisions on emerging economies and on inflation throughout the world and growth throughout the world.”

