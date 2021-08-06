(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will likely discuss reintroducing travel restrictions on visitors from the U.S. next week amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

The U.S. has breached the threshold to be included on the list of non-EU countries that enjoy unrestricted travel into the bloc, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The EU lifted restrictions on the U.S. in June, adding it to its list of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is allowed after its epidemiological situation met the bloc’s criteria for entry.

But the latest data show the U.S. is now well above that EU limit -- of no more than 75 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days -- with the rate just under 270 and increasing, said the person who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Removing the U.S. from the list would require agreement among a qualified majority of member states.

The restrictions would apply to non-essential travel. However, fully vaccinated people should still be able to enter EU countries, the person said.

