(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has exported more than 80 million vaccine doses since the beginning of February, a document with updated data circulated among the bloc’s governments and seen by Bloomberg shows. Japan has overtaken the U.K. as the main destination for shots produced in the EU. European governments are under pressure to curb shipments abroad as their rollout lags vaccination rates in the U.S. and the U.K.

