(Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans to boost the transparency of its carbon market after the price of pollution soared to records, triggering concerns by some governments and companies over the role of speculative investors.

The European Commission will seek more granular reporting on different types of emissions derivatives, according to a draft action plan on energy seen by Bloomberg News. Better visibility and improved scrutiny of options contracts could bring more insight into the overall market dynamics, the EU executive arm said in the document, due to be adopted next month.

“The carbon pricing and trading system, its importance and its complexity are set to increase,” the Commission wrote in the blueprint, which may still change before publication. “Going forward, the Commission wants to provide the necessary assurance and trust into the oversight, trading, compliance management and capacity to act when needed.”

The EU Emissions Trading System is the bloc’s flagship instrument for meeting a tougher 2030 climate goal and the Green Deal target of climate neutrality by 2050. Started in 2005, the ETS imposes shrinking caps on pollution from almost 12,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power producers and airlines.

Benchmark EU carbon contracts have more than doubled in the past year and moved close to 100 euros per metric ton last week, before easing to 86 euros on Thursday. The majority of transactions in the market are in derivatives.

“While the position reporting obligations give supervisors sufficient data to react in cases of suspicious trading patterns, the Commission sees room to improve the transparency of the market and the quality of the weekly aggregated data available to the public,” according to the draft document.

Asked by the Commission to examine emissions trading, the EU’s market watchdog in its preliminary findings last year dismissed concerns over abuse in the market. A full report by the European Securities and Markets Authority is due toward the end of March.

“Based on the final ESMA report the Commission will assess in 2022 whether certain trading behaviours would require further regulatory actions,“ the Commission said in the draft action plan.

The watchdog may also be asked to analyse every six months the technical information on the carbon market and publish a publicly accessible report.

