(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has started discussions on a new sanctions package that it aims to approve by Feb. 24 — the two-year mark for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Potential measures could include further listings, more trade restrictions and cracking down on Moscow’s continued ability to get around the bloc’s sanctions both through third countries and companies within the EU, according to people familiar with the matter.

The possible sanctions were discussed Wednesday at a meeting of the bloc’s ambassadors where member states haggled over how to best back Kyiv in the longer term. But reaching agreement over a 13th round of sanctions by next month won’t be easy, as the last one required weeks of negotiations.

Discussions are also ongoing over plans to establish a new fund to support Ukraine militarily that some EU nations want to use as a way to revamp the current funding mechanism, known as the European Peace Facility.

Under the EPF, member states are reimbursed for weapons they send Ukraine. The size of the facility has been expanded several times but decisions to allocate and disburse funds require unanimous backing from member states. In practice, that has allowed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to delay or veto aid to Ukraine.

The bloc’s foreign affairs arm, the European External Action Service, has proposed giving the fund an annual budget of about €5 billion ($5.4 billion) but that has failed to achieve consensus among member states. Officials will soon present member states with a new options paper, said the people.

Envoys from several countries, including Germany, suggested at Wednesday meeting that the EPF in its current formulation is becoming less effective since more weapons deliveries moving forward will of newly purchased weapons rather than being drawn from existing stocks.

Other member states would prefer to see the assistance fund baked into the EPF, while some nations want to continue with the current mechanism, said the people, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.

Berlin had earlier called on member states to be more transparent about the support they’re providing Ukraine amid worries that some nations are not doing enough. Bloomberg previously reported that the EU is unlikely to hit a pledge to provide Kyiv with 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition by March.

Military support to Ukraine will be discussed by EU defense ministers later this month and it may be added to the agenda of a leaders’ summit taking place on Feb. 1, the people said.

The main focus of that leaders’ summit will be to unlock €50 billion of multiannual financial aid to Ukraine after Hungary vetoed the support in December.

Ensuring that aid moves quickly is becoming critical as US funding remains blocked in Congress and Kyiv could start suffering from shortfalls as early as March.

At Wednesday’s ambassadors meeting, member states remained divided over the terms of reviewing the funds for Kyiv, the people said. Germany signaled it could accept an annual review mechanism but like the vast majority of member states opposed Budapest’s demand to make the approval process unanimous, which would effectively allow it to veto future support.

Italy was skeptical about Hungary’s concerns because they believed it left too narrow a path for a deal among the 27 countries.

Should the 27 mermber fail to reach a consensus, the EU could look to forging a separate agreement among 26 countries, without Hungary.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

