(Bloomberg) -- European Union countries must collectively ramp up annual investment by at least €481 billion ($524 billion) for the rest of this decade if they want to achieve their key goals, according to Brussels-based researchers.

That tally of the shortfall in spending plans for managing climate and digital transitions and building resilience through 2030 was the centerpiece of a report by Bruegel released on Wednesday.

“Closing this gap, which is necessary if the EU is to achieve its strategic objectives, will rely on the efficient use of public resources and on mobilizing private investment,” authors Maria Demertzis, David Pinkus and Nina Ruer wrote.

Bruegel is publishing the report just as the EU executive unveils its economic security proposal — an effort to reshape itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington.

“There is a lack of continuity in the way that the EU has pursued investments,” the researchers wrote. “Programs have been finite and sporadic, with different sources of funding and overlapping objectives.”

The authors propose the creation of “a dedicated and permanent fund for European Strategic Investments,” which would be paid for initially by money in a “partly re-purposed” EU budget.

The Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank “would be the natural manager of such a fund,” they suggest.

“Beyond current financing means, the EU still needs to make progress on establishing new own resources, or revenues for the EU budget, to repay debt issued under the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic recovery instrument,” the authors added.

The European Commission estimates that the green and digital transitions might need around €650 billion annually by 2030 in additional investments from the public and private sector.

Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said this month that it’s “absolutely essential” the bloc starts discussing a new financial instrument for investments once the Covid recovery fund expires in 2026.

“We know how difficult it is to discuss new tools,” he said. “But definitely we will need new common tools for common goals.”

--With assistance from Jorge Valero.

