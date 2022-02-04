(Bloomberg) -- The European Union wants its upcoming Chips Act to rival the U.S., but there are increasing doubts from member states and European lawmakers over how to make existing funds available, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg.

The EU has an ambitious goal of producing 20% of the world’s chips by 2030 -- a move that requires the bloc quadruple its semiconductor production in just eight years. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said the EU’s plans will be “commensurate” with the $52 billion recently announced by the U.S. to fund its own chip supply chain.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that Europe’s Chips Act will have “considerable investment,” amounting to 42 billion euro ($48.1 billion) by leveraging 12 billion euros in public and private money on top of 30 billion already earmarked from public coffers.

Read More: EU Backers of Chip Subsidies Want Limits on Foreign Firms

However, with Europe’s Chip Act set to be published on Feb. 8, the proposal currently relies heavily on over-stretched member state budgets, already allocated EU funds, and the uncertainty of loosening state aid rules to finance cutting-edge production sites, the people said, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

While some senior lawmakers remain convinced member states will fund the proposals, others are expecting a battle to obtain money already allocated to other projects, and to changes to existing state aid rules.

Spokespeople for the European Commission and von der Leyen declined to comment on the funding plans.

Funding Issues

Unlike the U.S., the EU does not have a federal budget to suddenly allocate billions toward new initiatives like bolstering its semiconductor sector. With the EU budget already allocated until 2027, the European Commission has had to get creative finding money.

The funding for the Chip Act is set to come from existing budget lines, including a digital fund worth about 1.8 billion euros and from Horizon Europe, the EU’s seven-year 95.5-billion-euro research program, according to people familiar with the talks. Some of the money could also come from extra “margin” money that is not allocated to provide the budget with some flexibility in times of crisis.

The roughly 30 billion euros mentioned this week by von der Leyen is an estimate of how much state aid EU countries could issue, but this funding will go to both smaller research and innovation projects via the Important Projects of Common European Interest program launched at the end of last year, as well as to encourage foreign companies like Intel and TSMC to set up shop on the continent.

State Aid

The Commission plans to loosen its state aid rules to allow countries to use public money for the production of chips, whether they are decreasing the size of the chips or using a more energy-efficient technology, according to the draft of the Chips Act seen by Bloomberg.

State aid rules previously restricted state aid to just research or the first production run. The change would open the door for foreign companies like Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to receive public money, if they set up massive production sites on the continent.

These proposals could face steep opposition from EU countries that have previously cautioned against the overuse of state aid, warning that it could lead to a subsidy race in the EU and eventually overproduction of semiconductors.

“Europe must and can mobilize an unprecedented level of investment given the high positive spill-over effects the sector has across the economy and many areas of public interest,” the draft said. There are certain cases when “it may be justified to cover up to 100% of a proven funding gap with public resources, if such facilities would otherwise not exist in Europe.”

In anticipation of these issues, the European Commission stressed in the Chips Act draft that state aid must “be necessary, appropriate and proportionate.” The EU will check to ensure that the use of state aid does not “adversely affect trading conditions to an extent contrary to the common interest, weighing the positive effects of such State aid with its likely negative impact on trade and competition.”

Companies that receive state aid will face “public service obligations.” In times of crisis, the EU can activate emergency measures that would require companies to report stock levels and prioritize certain products. The EU could also implement export controls and launch joint purchasing schemes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.