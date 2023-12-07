(Bloomberg) -- European Union finance ministers are still scrambling to find an agreement on new fiscal rules for the bloc.

“We have made essential progress,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday. “It should be possible to reach an agreement before the end of the year.”

Officials had prepared for a “long night” and finished talking at around 3 a.m. in Brussels after some eight hours of negotiations.

“We worked very hard — it was a long and productive night,” said Nadia Calvino of Spain, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency through the end of December. “We’ve made significant progress and we’re almost there.”

As usual in EU matters, the bloc’s two biggest economies are key in striking a deal. Germany’s Christian Lindner and France’s Le Maire said Thursday that their differences were 90% resolved, though the outstanding issues might be decisive.

Speaking Friday, Le Maire said that number now stands at 95% and highlighted the “progress made with Christian.”

Lindner himself was less upbeat, saying the extent of agreement had only inched up to 92%.

“Some have the understanding that under the Excessive Deficit Procedure there could be something like a golden rule for investment,” he told reporters in Brussels. “I’m convinced excessive deficits have to be reduced — not to be excused.”

He said there is no need to change the corrective element of the framework as it’s already flexible enough, adding that a deal before Christmas is possible.

Another Meeting

With some technical, legal and political issues still open, additional work will be done in the coming days and another meeting of EU finance chiefs might be called in the week of Dec. 18, said Calvino, voicing confidence that a deal by year-end is achievable.

That’s after EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels Dec. 14-15, when they are expected to push for a deal, she said.

Still, an in-person meeting of finance ministers might not be needed, according to EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni, who said he’s “confident that an agreement is reachable.”

After months of haggling, EU finance ministers are in the final stages of negotiating a reform of the bloc’s framework limiting debt and deficits, which is set to kick in again in January after being suspended to cope with the pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Member states had agreed to reach an agreement by the end of the year and while that’s a self-imposed deadline, a failure to meet it might undermine the EU’s credibility. The old fiscal rules will come back into force on Jan. 1, but capitals want to leave enough time to put in place a legislative reform ahead of EU parliament elections in June.

