(Bloomberg) -- Weapons supplier Diehl agreed to pay a €1.2 million ($1.3 million) European Union fine for its role in a hand-grenade cartel with rival RUAG, the first ever EU antitrust decision in the defense industry.

The European Commission said Thursday the firms had plotted to split national markets across Europe over a 14-year period between 2007 and 2021. RUAG escaped a fine for having previously disclosed its agreement with Diehl.

“At a time of evolving geopolitical realities, it is also a reminder that we will not tolerate any cartels in any sectors, strategic ones or not,” Didier Reynders, the EU’s temporary commissioner for competition said in an emailed statement.

Under a settlement brokered with the EU’s cartel enforcers, both firms have acknowledged their participation in the cartel and their liability for breaking the bloc’s competition rules.

