(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat said the death in the U.S. of an unarmed black man at the hands of police was “an abuse of power” as officials across the continent expressed concern at the ensuing unrest.

EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said the 27-nation bloc was “shocked and appalled” by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and voiced “trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times.”

“This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced,” Borrell told reporters on Tuesday in Brussels. “All societies must remain vigilant against the excess of the use of force.”

His comments were echoed by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who said “I can only express my hope that the peaceful protests do not widen into further violence.”

“We all want to see America come together and not tear itself apart,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Parliament in London.

