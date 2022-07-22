(Bloomberg) -- Opposition is growing to a European Union plan to cut natural gas consumption, raising questions about how prepared the bloc will be for winter if Russia further halts energy supplies.

Spain and Greece may send a letter to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, ahead of an emergency meeting of energy ministers to protest the proposal, according to people familiar with the matter. Italy, Poland and Hungary have also raised objections to the plan, which would require approval from member states.

A Russian gas cutoff in July would mean that EU stockpiles would be 65% to 71% full at the start of November, below a target of 80%, according to a commission estimate. In a worst-case scenario, that could reduce economic output in the bloc by as much as 1.5% if the region fails to take preventive measures to save energy.

The EU plan would seek a 15% reduction in gas use over the next eight months, a move that would affect all households, power producers and industry. The measures would initially be voluntary, but the proposal includes a mandatory trigger should the supply situation deteriorate significantly.

Emergency Talks

The commission may seek approval for the plan as soon as July 26 during a meeting of energy ministers.

Greece doesn’t agree, in principle, with the measure, government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said Thursday, adding that the country will stick to its proposals on how to address the situation.

Spain and Portugal have also gone public against the measure, with Spain’s Deputy Minister Teresa Ribera saying that the plan ignores key economic and social consequences of Europe-wide rationing.

“Cyprus of course understands the concerns of countries such as Greece and Spain and we do think that the 15% reduction could generate issues,” Cyprus’s energy minister, Natasa Pilides, said in an interview.

Other countries including the Netherlands and France are concerned about the proposal giving the commission the ability to trigger an EU alert, asking if the member states should have a say in the matter, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

