EU Gas Price Cap Would Have Been Triggered on More than 40 Days This Year

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has agreed to cap natural gas prices at €180 ($191) next year but with a provision that the measure could be withdrawn if there are “adverse effects” — leaving traders to figure out how likely it is to be used.

The cap, which starts on Feb. 15, has a second element: the price must be above the ceiling for three days and also be €35 a megawatt-hour above the global price for liquefied natural for the tool to be triggered. If the cap had been introduced at the start of this year, it would have been used on more than 40 days in August and September, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data.

The measure is designed to prevent extreme market swings, and once activated, it will remain in place for at least 20 working days. It will also apply to all EU gas-trading hubs, with a possibility to opt out later. There’s another big caveat: Regulatory bodies will be asked to do an impact assessment before February and the measure can be scrapped if the risks outweigh the benefits, EU Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

EU Read more: Sets Gas-Price Cap at €180 in Emergency Bid to Crisis

“If the cap is activated, deals will go to over-the-counter and liquidity at the hubs will rapidly contract,” said Jonathan Stern, distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “But we have yet to see how the cap works in practice and what it will mean for hubs around Europe.”

When gas prices neared a record in August, it sparked concerns about prices being out of control and that the benchmark contract was being driven by speculation rather than supply and demand. EU ministers see the cap as a way to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

The LNG element of the cap is to make sure that Europe remains an attractive market for supplies, a concern cited by countries like Germany. The cap will be in place during the summer when Europe is trying to refill its gas storage without a significant chunk of supply from Russia.

Europe has been hit by roughly $1 trillion from surging energy costs in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU has said it expects the crisis to roll into next year and the impact of sustained higher prices will continue to cause pain to industry and households.

“We have a long phase of observation,” until February, Robert Habeck German economy minister said. “Should the results of the market and financial institutions be such that the mechanism is doomed to fail, it will have to be corrected again.”

Impact on Exchanges

The cap doesn’t extend to OTC trading, carried out by brokers for now. This narrow scope is fueling concerns that more trades will move off exchanges and onto less transparent markets.

“Such a shift would likely leave consumers just as exposed to price hikes as before,” said Jacob Mandel, associate for global energy markets, at Aurora Energy Research Ltd.

A price ceiling could have “potentially irrevocable negative effects” on the functioning of the region’s energy markets lasting well beyond the current crisis, the Association of European Energy Exchanges said last month. If participants move away from centralized exchanges to the OTC market — to avoid interventions — that would mean lower liquidity and revenue for bourses, while also put pressure on spot prices, they’ve warned.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., operating Europe’s biggest gas bourse, said it was assessing the technical feasibility, the impact on financial stability, and whether the market can operate in a “fair and orderly” way under a cap.

“It’s not easy to understand its ultimate impact,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a researcher at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels. “Anyhow, this is no silver bullet.”

--With assistance from Ewa Krukowska and Petra Sorge.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.