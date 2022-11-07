(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive plans a pivotal meeting later this month to determine whether Hungary will be able to meet an end-of-year deadline to access much-needed recovery funds in a dispute over rule of law.

The European Commission sees the college meeting on Nov. 22 as the key date to adopt the Covid-19 recovery plan for Hungary, the only one of 27 member states that has yet to win an endorsement, according to EU officials who asked not be named on a confidential issue.

Hungarian assets, which had been battered over uncertainty about the arrival of crucial EU funds, have rallied after the central bank raised the key interest rate to 18%, by far the highest in the bloc, and as investors speculated that the government was edging closer to accessing the bloc’s money.

The forint rose as much as 0.9% against the euro Monday, breaking past the 400 per euro level for the first time since mid-September. On Friday, Hungary tapped a fraud specialist at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to head a new anti-graft agency, a central part of the government’s pledge to the EU.

Approval would follow a series of proposals made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to fulfill some long-standing EU demands on the rule of law after the commission threatened to freeze €7.5 billion ($7.5 billion) of EU funds for Budapest.

The commission is working on an assessment of Hungary’s progress on 17 pieces of legislation that Orban’s government has promised to deliver to reduce graft. Further measures to ensure implementation of these commitments and new proposals to strengthen the independence of the judiciary are expected to become milestones in Hungary’s recovery plan, EU officials said.

Outcome Unclear

EU officials are looking at options to conclude the approval process in case the commission’s blessing comes after Nov. 22, but the procedure should be finalized around Dec. 19, a senior EU official said.

It is still unclear whether Hungary would secure the recovery funds in time and how Orban would react in case he fails to secure the money. Hungary must win the EU’s endorsement of its Covid-recovery plan by the end of the year to avoid losing 70% of the €5.8 billion in grants earmarked for the nation.

EU officials and diplomats warned that he could torpedo the second half of the EU mandate as some key dossiers, including setting up new sources of EU revenues, require the unanimity of the bloc.

Commission spokeswoman Veerle Nuyts said that Brussels and Budapest “have made progress on a number of issues over the past months” in finalizing the recovery plan. “We are working to conclude our assessment as fast as possible,” she added.

Hungary is planning to re-submit a tweaked version of its earlier recovery plan, the country’s EU Funds Minister Tibor Navracsics told the 24.hu news website Friday. He said it may take “a week or two” to finalize it, “if there’s also political will from the commission.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.