Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jul 29, 2020

    EU, Gilead reach deal on supply of antiviral drug remdesivir

    Jonathan Stearns, Bloomberg News

    EU meets with Gilead to secure supply of COVID-19 drug

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The European Union reached an agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. for supplies of the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir to combat the coronavirus.

    The European Commission signed a 63 million-euro (US$74 million) contract with Gilead for batches of Veklury -- the brand name for remdesivir -- to be made available to EU countries and the U.K. starting in early August.

    The deal will ensure the treatment of around 30,000 patients with “severe” Covid-19 symptoms, the commission, the 27-nation EU’s executive arm, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday in Brussels. The commission also said it’s preparing a joint procurement for further supplies of the medicine to cover extra needs as of October.

    “The commission is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to secure access to safe and efficient treatments,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in the statement.