EU Gives Pandemic Aid to Iran as Nuclear Deal Talks Still Stuck

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union gave almost $18 million in humanitarian aid to Iran as negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal and lift U.S. sanctions remain on hold.

In a statement, the EU said “over compliance of pharmaceutical and shipping companies as well as banks with U.S. sanctions, despite humanitarian exemptions” had challenged Iran’s ability to respond to the pandemic and procure essential medical goods.

There’s no sign when indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran -- mediated by the EU -- to revive the landmark pact will resume.

U.S. Frets That Time Is Running Out to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

That deal had removed sanctions on Iran’s economy in exchange for limits on Tehran’s atomic program until former President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 as part of a broader strategy to destabilize and isolate the Persian Gulf state.

