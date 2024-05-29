(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s banking ambitions are misguided and the bloc needs a reset to make it easier for banks to operate across borders, according to a German deputy finance minister.

“In the banking union, we are discussing the wrong issues — how we can do something about deposit insurance which is relevant only for small banks but not for those who can compete on the global level,” Florian Toncar told Bloomberg Television.

The crucial question is whether governments can be “courageous enough” by changing the rules to allow banks to move money more freely between countries, he said.

That’s a key hindrance to cross-border mergers in the euro area because big banks are severely limited in using excess capital or liquidity in one market to support lending in another.

“Are we allowing them to use the capital where it is most efficient?” Toncar said in an interview on Tuesday in Frankfurt. “Or are we ring-fencing every jurisdiction? Then we have a fragmented banking market and therefore we lose economic prospectives and economic opportunities.”

European banking fractured along national lines after the 2008 credit crunch and efforts to put in place the architecture needed for a truly unified market ran out of steam in recent years. France and Germany have recently sought to revive the issue of banking ties. The two countries’ leaders — Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz — discussed the matter during a state visit this week.

The deputy finance chief, who — like Finance Minister Christian Lindner — is a member of the Free Democrats, also found fault with capital markets in the region.

“In Europe, we have a fragmentation, we still have not sufficient integration, and therefore we have high costs and we really can’t leverage the whole advantages and potential of capital markets for our economy,” he said.

