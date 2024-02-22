(Bloomberg) -- The UK will be granted limited access to the European Union’s border agency as part of a post-Brexit deal designed to boost overseas cooperation to slow the flow of migrants across the English Channel.

The agreement with Frontex, which coordinates the border and coast guards of Europe’s Schengen travel area, will allow UK and EU nations to more easily exchange intelligence, expertise and personnel. The so-called working arrangement won’t allow the UK full access to the agency, and will instead grant it “third-country” status after the UK left the bloc four years ago.

Bloomberg previously reported the two sides were close to announcing the agreement. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had wanted to unveil the deal at the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain last October but the announcement was pushed back after the British prime minister annoyed the hosts by organizing a meeting on migration on the sidelines.

Sunak has made “stopping the boats” carrying asylum-seekers to the UK one of the key pledges he wants voters to judge him by ahead of a general election expected in the second half of the year. The Frontex deal won’t have an immediate impact on the Channel crossings, but will strengthen the UK’s ability to cooperate with the EU on border issues.

Read more: Why the UK’s Plan to Stop Migrants Depends on Rwanda: QuickTake

“Organized immigration crime and people smuggling are global challenges that require shared solutions and ambitions,” UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement Friday. The agreement “is another crucial step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping the boats,” he said.

Cooperation will start as soon as possible with an initial focus on sharing expertise, analyzing migratory flows and combating document fraud, according to the UK Home Office.

