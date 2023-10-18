(Bloomberg) -- Extra pension and healthcare spending coupled with increased borrowing costs will hamper the European Union’s ability to hit its climate goals and strengthen its armed forces, according to a study by Scope Ratings.

Rising social, green and military expenditure, and higher interest rates are expected to worsen EU member states’ deficits by an estimated 4.5% of economic output on average by 2030, presenting difficult choices, the Berlin-based credit-assessment company said.

“Governments will have to prioritize their investments in defense or green projects,” Alvise Lennkh-Yunus, deputy head of Scope’s sovereign and public sector ratings team, told Bloomberg in an interview. “Achieving respective NATO defense and EU climate goals will be hardly possible due to higher interest-rate levels and the inevitable demographic change.”

EU governments are wrestling with huge debt piles built up during years of crisis spending to cope with the fallout from the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Yet they need to fund the transition to green energy as the EU seeks to establish the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, as well as lifting military spending to a NATO guideline of 2% of GDP.

At the same time, the European Central Bank has hiked interest rates 10 times in a row in an attempt to tame persistent inflation.

Unavoidable fiscal pressures such as debt servicing and ageing populations are set to weigh most on Italy, with a likely deficit impact of 4.7% of GDP by the end of the decade, followed by France at 3% and Germany at 2.5%, Scope said.

The Italian government, which plans to run wider deficits that exceed EU limits a year later than previously planned, faces a reckoning in the coming weeks as at least five ratings companies are due to give updates on the country.

Carbon taxes could help to ease tight EU budgets, as well as cutting fossil fuel subsidies that amount to roughly €50 billion in the bloc annually, according to Scope.

Another option to free up national funds would be to outsource investment in defense and the green transition to Brussels by issuing EU bonds or transferring the financing of projects to the European Investment Bank (EIB), Lennkh said.

