Liese, who steers a sweeping reform of the EU Emissions Trading System through the European Parliament, aims to propose next week an amendment that would streamline a mechanism enabling additional supply of carbon permits into the market in the case of excessive price increases. That would also help boost clean investment predictability for thousands of companies covered by the cap-and-trade program, he said in an interview with Bloomberg News late on Thursday.

“We should again and again look if the EU ETS is fit for purpose, and the purpose is to create investment in clean technologies and not just for there to be a market,” Liese said. “Politically, it’s very important to not let the price go through the roof now, because people are not able to prepare. When we have a predictable increase, people can accommodate.”

Benchmark EU carbon permits dropped as much as 2.5% to 88.50 euros per metric ton, and were 1.5% lower as of 8:57 a.m. Brussels time. Prices have more than doubled in the past year and hit a record high earlier this week.

The jump in costs forced its way through to the highest levels of the EU political agenda, with some national leaders demanding action to curb the role of speculative investors. Energy-intensive industries -- typically big polluters -- have also voiced concerns that the price surge is harming their position against rivals outside the EU, particularly at a time when the continent is going through a severe energy crisis.

The emissions market is the bloc’s key tool for meeting a tougher 2030 climate goal and the Green Deal target of climate neutrality by 2050. Started in 2005, the ETS imposes shrinking caps on pollution from almost 12,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power producers and airlines. Most permits are sold at government auctions and a share is given to some emitters for free.

Decarbonization

“We need to achieve our targets and what is key is that we need investment, and this also depends on other issues: How fast we can build up renewables, how fast energy efficiency technologies can be in place,” Liese said. “What we need is not high carbon prices, but decarbonization. When we have breakthrough innovation or just more speedy take-up of existing technologies, the price can also go down.”

Negotiations to overhaul Europe’s carbon pricing system couldn’t come at a more difficult moment, with energy prices soaring, which is also pushing carbon costs higher. Liese said the Green Deal was not the cause of the rise in energy prices but a solution that would help Europe reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and avoid future supply problems.

The current provision to prevent excessive price growth, included in Article 29a of the carbon market law, is ambiguous and has never been used. It mandates that the European Commission call a meeting of government representatives if, for more than six consecutive months, the price of carbon is more than three times the average price during the two preceding years.

Provided that the price growth isn’t justified by market fundamentals, member states may decide to auction more allowances to add to the supply of permits and help lower the price.

Liese said he’s considering a new threshold to trigger the mechanism and simpler injection of additional permits into the market.

“That would not change the climate targets or the ambition, it will just moderate the market a bit,” Liese said. “I’m in favor of markets, but markets need rules.”

‘Starting Point’

The “starting point” for him is the price spike-control mechanism proposed by the Commission under the new emissions trading system for heating and transport, known as ETS2. It envisages that if for more than three consecutive months the average price of allowances at auctions is more than twice the average rate during the six preceding months, the Commission will adopt a measure to issue 50 million allowances from a special reserve.

An option would be to have permits released from the Market Stability Reserve, created to gradually soak in a glut of surplus allowances that for years weighed on emissions costs, Liese said. Another scenario under consideration would be to bring forward auctions of permits held by governments.

The first signal from Liese on Feb. 9 that he intended to propose new rules on excessive price growth triggered an almost 7% drop in carbon prices, the biggest since mid-December. That reaction “was some indication that it was not only the fundamentals that influence the markets,” he said.

Liese’s planned amendment would need majority support in the parliament and a weighted majority backing from member states to be approved as part of the reform of the ETS. The deepest ever overhaul of the program was designed to align it with the new 2030 goal to cut emissions by 55% from 1990 levels.

Updates with carbon price in the fourth paragraph.

