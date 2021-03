EU Has Exported 21 Million Vaccine Doses to U.K., Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has to date exported 21 million vaccine doses to the U.K., a European Commission official said, on condition of anonymity.

Out of these doses, just over a million were of the AstraZeneca Plc. shot, the official added. The previously undisclosed figures include shipments of doses sent before an export-authorization mechanism was introduced.

