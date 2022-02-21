EU Has Sanctions Ready If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Le Maire Says

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union is ready to hit Russia with sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Le Maire said Europe has already suffered from rising energy prices, but the economic implications of sanctions would be deeper for Russia.

“We are aware of the consequences for the EU economy,” Le Maire said Monday. “But the political principle is more important: we refuse any kind of attack against Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, calling any such claims propaganda and “hysteria.”

