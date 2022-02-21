1h ago
EU Has Sanctions Ready If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Le Maire Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union is ready to hit Russia with sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.
Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Le Maire said Europe has already suffered from rising energy prices, but the economic implications of sanctions would be deeper for Russia.
“We are aware of the consequences for the EU economy,” Le Maire said Monday. “But the political principle is more important: we refuse any kind of attack against Ukraine’s sovereignty.”
Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, calling any such claims propaganda and “hysteria.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Apple update lets you unlock iPhone with face ID while wearing a mask
-
7:36
French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'