(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders lambasted Viktor Orban’s latest anti-LGBTQ legislation, setting the stage for a showdown with the Hungarian Prime Minister during a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union,” leaders tweeted in a coordinated move on Thursday, publishing a letter signed by government heads from 16 EU member states including Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Mario Draghi.

“We are committed to carry on with this effort, making sure that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect,” the leaders wrote, without naming Hungary or Orban directly. Austria’s Sebastian Kurz added his signature later, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel said in a tweet.

The move is the latest escalation in an increasingly heated argument over Hungary’s bill curtailing LGBTQ rights. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen initiated legal proceedings against Hungary state over the bill, which pairs the LGBTQ community with pedophilia. The legislation extends rules adopted last year that effectively ban same-sex partners from adopting children and enshrine in the constitution that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

