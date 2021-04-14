(Bloomberg) -- European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the bloc is still working toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the summer, though acknowledged the pace of deliveries is key to hitting that key target.

Speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday, Kyriakides said the EU aim is to “continue to have vaccinations picking up speed across the EU.”The pace of inoculations has proved a challenge for the bloc so far, mostly due to issues with AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine. Efforts to ramp things up hit another potential setback this week when Johnson & Johnson said it would delay its deliveries as U.S. regulators review rare cases of blood clots in the brain. But the EU responded on Wednesday with news that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will boost their vaccine deliveries by 25% to 250 million this quarter.“We have announced the 70% target for vaccination of the adult population by end of summer,” Kyriakides said. “We are working towards that with the member states. Of course it depends on the deliveries and the rollouts, but we are working towards that to achieve that target.”

Astra’s vaccine has also been linked to a rare blood clot, and a number of countries are restricting its usage to certain age groups. Denmark on Wednesday become the first country in the EU to drop the shot from its Covid inoculation program.

Kyriakides has asked the European Medicines Agency to do more work so governments can have “as coherent and coordinated approach as possible.” The EMA is also assessing the J&J vaccine, along with other regulators.“For us safety of vaccines has always been a cornerstone of our vaccine strategy and we follow a science-based approach, so we are waiting to see how this develops,” she said.

