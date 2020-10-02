Oct 2, 2020
EU Hits Belarus With Sanctions Over Presidential Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union imposed sanctions against Belarus on Friday in a bid to pressure President Alexander Lukashenko to hold a fresh election.
EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels to impose asset freezes and travel bans on 40 Belarusian officials. Lukashenko himself won’t be included on the list of sanctioned officials, EU summit chair Charles Michel said earlier in the day.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.